Team Yuva, a Bidar-based NGO, organised an awareness rally about “Garbage management and disposal” for shop owners and street-side vendors here on Sunday. Members went around the markets giving roses to shop owners and speaking to them about the need to segregate waste. They told them how liquid and solid waste were to be separated and kept in colour-coded bags or bins. Even vegetable vendors and push cart owners were spoken to.

Ravi, a member, spoke about hygienic practices they needed to follow in shops. Asfaq Alvi, Swachch Bharat coordinator in the City Municipal Council, described the rules about keeping surroundings clean and the penalties for violation of such rules.

Subhash and Chand Patel, CMC officers, told the vendors that garbage trucks will go around the market between 8 a.m. and 9.30 a.m. every morning.

Members and CMC workers also picked all garbage on the road and loaded it into pick-up trucks following them.