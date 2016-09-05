National » Karnataka

BALLARI, September 5, 2016
Updated: September 5, 2016 12:05 IST

Teaching is a mission for him and not a mere profession

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
K. Gadilingappa
K. Gadilingappa

Gadilingappa is now giving it all back what he received from his guru

For 54-year-old K. Gadilingappa, teaching is a mission, not a mere profession. And he goes the whole hog. He also extends financial help to needy students to pursue their education and also, ensures their progress in life.

Mr. Gadilingappa, an Assistant Teacher in the Government High School in Kolagallu on the outskirts of Ballari, is not only a believer in the motto simple living and high thinking but has also been practising it in his life. He joined the service in 1982 when he was in his final year degree. He later obtained B.Ed, M.Ed and MA degrees.

Apart from taking care of a couple of destitute children in Kurgodu, his native place, and also at his place of work, taking special classes for students at his residence has become routine for him. In addition, he pays fees of students from weaker sections of society to appear for SSLC exam and helps those who want to join Industrial Training Institutes and vocational courses. He gives wake-up calls at 4 a.m. to all his students.

That is not all. He also extends all kinds of help to those interested in pursuing higher education and also civil service aspirants. Some of them have become teachers and police officials while a few of them have obtained Ph.Ds. One of his girl students is an Ayurvedic doctor. Two of his students, who are software engineers, have now settled in Ireland and Germany.

All this he has been doing voluntarily out of the salary he receives as a teacher.

“But for the financial help and guidance from my guru S.M. Masagi, a teacher in Ron in Gadag district, I would not have been what I am today. I am just following in his footsteps to enable children facing economic constraints to get educated and come up in life,” Mr. Gadilingappa told The Hindu.

Not forgetting to mention the cooperation extended by his wife, Nagarathna, a home-maker, in his endeavour, Mr. Gadilingappa said that he has taken education loans for his son who is doing his M.Tech.

More In: Karnataka | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Channaveera Kanavi gets invitation from Mysuru Mayor

BPL families still waiting for Ashraya sites in Shivamogga

Two arrested on the charge of misappropriating govt. funds

Open defecation-free tag granted to Koppa taluk draws Congress ire

Krishnappa likely to get Housing portfolio

Shivanagi is a hub of teachers

Teaching is a mission for him and not a mere profession

Two dead, one injured in accident

With Dasara drawing close, they ride on hope

A dream to beam Internet from space


Bengaluru

Ex-servicemen may be roped in to monitor waste segregation at source

Haul of ‘rare’ recreational drug in city

BWSSB officials in the dock for alleged manual scavenging

Displaced families yet to find accommodation

185 mobile tanks, 35 lakes readied for idol immersion

Ex-servicemen may monitor garbage segregation at source

Vijayanagar MLA Krishnappa to become Minister

Bus conductor run over by truck

Bengaluru traffic police are ‘Eyesight Ambassadors’

Mangaluru

Former ISRO chief praises city’s cleanliness

Pending road stretch at Pumpwell to be upgraded

Road, footpath projects: Official told to sort out land issues

Hotelier objecting to road-widening?

Hijab issue: Meeting remains inconclusive


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Karnataka

Channaveera Kanavi gets invitation from Mysuru Mayor

Kanavi said that it was a privilege for him to inaugurate the Dasara. Mr. Kanavi also pressed for his demand to make Kannada as the medium of instruction in schools. »