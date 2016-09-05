Teaching is a mission for him and not a mere profession

Gadilingappa is now giving it all back what he received from his guru

For 54-year-old K. Gadilingappa, teaching is a mission, not a mere profession. And he goes the whole hog. He also extends financial help to needy students to pursue their education and also, ensures their progress in life.

Mr. Gadilingappa, an Assistant Teacher in the Government High School in Kolagallu on the outskirts of Ballari, is not only a believer in the motto simple living and high thinking but has also been practising it in his life. He joined the service in 1982 when he was in his final year degree. He later obtained B.Ed, M.Ed and MA degrees.

Apart from taking care of a couple of destitute children in Kurgodu, his native place, and also at his place of work, taking special classes for students at his residence has become routine for him. In addition, he pays fees of students from weaker sections of society to appear for SSLC exam and helps those who want to join Industrial Training Institutes and vocational courses. He gives wake-up calls at 4 a.m. to all his students.

That is not all. He also extends all kinds of help to those interested in pursuing higher education and also civil service aspirants. Some of them have become teachers and police officials while a few of them have obtained Ph.Ds. One of his girl students is an Ayurvedic doctor. Two of his students, who are software engineers, have now settled in Ireland and Germany.

All this he has been doing voluntarily out of the salary he receives as a teacher.

“But for the financial help and guidance from my guru S.M. Masagi, a teacher in Ron in Gadag district, I would not have been what I am today. I am just following in his footsteps to enable children facing economic constraints to get educated and come up in life,” Mr. Gadilingappa told The Hindu.

Not forgetting to mention the cooperation extended by his wife, Nagarathna, a home-maker, in his endeavour, Mr. Gadilingappa said that he has taken education loans for his son who is doing his M.Tech.