Teachers participating in a sensitisation workshop on identifying learning disabilities in children in Manipal on Thursday.

The Department of Occupational Therapy, School of Allied Health Sciences (SOAHS), Manipal University, conducted a two-day Teacher Sensitisation Programme for Learning Disability at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) in collaboration with Rotary International and the Department of Public Instruction here. The programme ended on Thursday.

A press release issued by Manipal University here said that this workshop was a continuation of ASHA: An awareness programme for Learning Disability (LD), which was started in Udupi district in 2015.

Around 80 primary teachers of government and private schools from Udupi, Karkala, Byndoor, Brahmavar and Kundapur attended the programme.

Sebestina Anita Dsouza, Head, Department of Occupational Therapy, said that around 12 to 20 per cent of children have LD.

As early identification and treatment facilitates better outcomes, the workshop was conducted to train teachers to identify children with LD as early as possible. Awareness programme are being held regularly for teachers, children and parents to spread the awareness of LD. The teachers were being trained to use resource material developed specifically for this workshop including a handbook and mini-movie.

The bilingual (English and Kannada) handbook on LD with illustrations was developed by the Department of Occupational Therapy, Manipal University, faculty and students.

It provided information on presenting features, where to refer the child, how to manage the child in the classroom, available resources and government support for the same.

The mini-movie titled “Poorvi” will be also given to the schools. This movie was directed by Vinaya Suvarana, teacher of St. Mary’s English Medium School, Kannarpady.

It depicts the challenges of a child with LD and role of all stakeholders such as parents, teachers, government, doctors and therapists. It is a valuable educational tool to improve awareness and educate teachers and parents about LD in the schools and public places.

B. Rajashekhar, Dean, SOAHS, Shrikiran Hebbar, Head, Department of Paediatrics, Kasturba Medical College, Subramanya Basri, Assistant Governor, Rotary International, Shekhar, Principal DIET, Uday Kotian, Zilla Panchayat member, P. Nagaraj, Programme Coordinator, Sarva Siksha Abhiyan, inaugurated the workshop and released the resource material.