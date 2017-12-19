Teachers rue poll work during SSLC preparatory exam

more-in

Though the preparatory examination for SSLC students is around the corner, government high school teachers are in a fix as they have been asked to do preliminary work for the State Assembly elections.

The teachers have been asked to work as booth-level officers and revise the voters’ list by making door-to-door visits. They have taken serious exception to this and feel that this will have a cascading effect on the exam results.

H.K. Manjunath, president, Karnataka State Assistant Masters’ Association, said earlier this week, they submitted a letter to the Department of Primary and Secondary Education asking them to relieve them from revision of voters’ list. “In the run-up to the exams, we have to set preparatory examination papers, clear students’ doubts and also provide remedial help to children who need it,” he said.

Basavaraj Gurikar, president of the State Government Primary School Teachers’ Association, said they too had submitted a similar memorandum asking the department to allow the teachers to spend time in classrooms. One of the high school headmaster in North Bengaluru said that four out of six teachers have been busy this week in pre-poll work. “I have been asking the class leader to read out lessons. They put us in such a tricky situation and then complain about the quality of education in government schools,” he said.

Section 27 of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education 2009 prohibits the deployment of teachers for non-educational purposes. It, however, says that they can be involved for activities related to the census, disaster relief and election work.

A circular issued by the Ministry of Human Resource Development also states that duties such as electoral roll revisions should be undertaken on holidays or during non-teaching hours and non-teaching days.