To help people travel during the festivals, the South-Western Railways will operate a tatkal special train between Secunderabad and Mysuru till October 31. The 07073 Secunderabad-Mysuru Tatkal Special Train will leave Secunderabad every Sunday at 9 p.m. and reach Mysuru at 12.15 p.m. on Monday. It will have 15 coaches with one AC two-tier coach, two AC three-tier coaches, 10 second class sleeper coaches and two second class luggage-cum-brakevans.

In the return direction, train 07074 will leave Mysuru at 6.15 p.m. every Monday and reach Secunderabad at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. On the way, the train will halt at Lingampalli, Tandur, Yadgir, Raichur, Mantralayam Road, Adoni, Guntakal, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Hindupur, Yeshwantpur, KSR Bengaluru and Mandya.