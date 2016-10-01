Sri Krishnadevaraya University wants to increase the number of degree colleges by 100 by 2018-19.

In order to increase the gross enrolment ratio for higher education in Ballari and Koppal districts from the present less than 10 per cent to 25 per cent, the Vijayanagar Sri Krishnadevaraya University has come out with a ‘Target 100’ project to increase the number of degree colleges by 100 by 2018-19.

Delivering the key-note address at the workshop on ‘Target 100’ held at the University here on Saturday, Vice-Chancellor M.S. Subhas said that Ballari district had a youth population (18 to 23 years) of 3.75 lakh, but only 9.57 per cent of them were pursuing higher education. In Koppal district, of the 1.75 lakh eligible youth, only 11,000 had enrolled. Though there was scope for increasing the ratio, with students keen to pursue higher education, non-availability of facilities was posing a hurdle. To overcome it, the University had launched ‘Target 100’ with a motto of increasing the number of degree colleges at least by 100 in addition to the existing 104 colleges.

“Keeping in view the gradual increase in admission to post-graduate courses, the University had thought of encouraging setting up of more number of colleges, assuring the managements of cooperation and assistance in this regard.”

Mr. Subhas said that the purpose of the workshop was to create awareness among the management of existing colleges, philanthropists, and non-governmental social and voluntary organisations about the ample scope to establish degree colleges, to double their intake, the courses to be started, among other things. The university, on its part, through a cell to be opened, would be guiding the managements on every aspect, procedures to be followed, laying stress on quality of education and also on skill development training.

Inaugurating the workshop, B. Sriramulu, MP, commended the university for its forethought, and promised to extend cooperation.

Allum Veerbhadrappa, MLC, who was the chief guest, underlined the need for the university to accord priority, while introducing courses, to skill development and vocational education. “Ballari district is blessed with natural mineral resources. University could consider offering courses related to mining and allied activities”, he said.

T.M. Bhaskar, Registrar (Administration), welcomed the gatheirng. L.R. Naik, Registrar (Evaluation), proposed a vote of thanks