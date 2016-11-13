Perturbed over allegations of watching “objectionable” pictures of women on his cellphone during Tipu Jayanti celebrations, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanvir Sait on Sunday called on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and claimed innocence.

Under fire from Opposition parties, Mr. Sait, who met Mr. Siddaramaiah three days after the incident, said he was “clean” and “had done nothing wrong to submit his resignation”.

Mr. Sait, who represents Narasimharaja constituency in Mysuru, was inducted into the Cabinet in June. He denied any wrongdoing on his part, saying he was only browsing Whatsapp messages on Tipu Jayanti celebrations in Raichur.

“I have not done any wrong. The media has played it as a very big issue,” Mr. Sait told the Chief Minister, sources said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, who listened to the Minister’s version on the issue, told Mr. Sait that the issue would be brought to the attention of the party high command and action would be taken based on the latter’s direction.

Meanwhile, State veteran Congress leader B. Janardhan Poojary demanded that Mr. Sait be sacked. “If we still sleep, a situation may arise where we will have to sleep during the upcoming elections. So we request the Chief Minister to safeguard the prestige of the people of your district Mysuru,” Mr. Poojary said.

Citing the case of Minister K.J. George, a few Congress legislators said Mr. George resigned in connection with the alleged suicide of Deputy Superintendent of Police M.K. Ganapathy. Mr. George was inducted again after the Criminal Investigation Department provided a clean chit to him. Similarly, the Chief Minister has every right to induct Mr. Sait if he was found not guilty, they said.

Congress legislators argued that if Mr Sait did not quit, the Opposition would use the issue to embarrass the government during the coming session of the State legislature in Belagavi commencing from November 21.