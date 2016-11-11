Minister of State for Primary and Secondary Education Tanveer Sait, who was accused of watching objectionalbe pictures in his amartphone during Tipu Jayanti celebrationa in Raichur on Thursday, said that he would lodge a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police against those who defamed his name and dignity. He was speaking to media representatives at Yermarus VIP guest house on the outskirts of Raichur on Friday.

Categorically stating that he did not watch any objectionable picture on the dais, he reiterated that he, keeping in mind last year’s disturbances during Tipu Jayanti, was simply glancing pictures and updates of Tipu Jayanti celebrated at various cities and towns across the State including his native city Mysuru.

“I too have self-respect and dignity. First, I am making preparations to lodge a complaint with Cyber Crime Police. Secondly, I will file a defamation case against those who defamed my name and dignity by telecasting baseless news. And thirdly, I will press for a detailed inquiry into the issue so that the truth comes out,” he said.

Mr. Sait said that the episode of BJP Ministers watching porn videos in the Assembly when the session was underway was entirely different from the present episode involving him.

Responding to a question, Mr. Sait said that there was no question of tendering his resignation as he had not committed any offence. “I have talked to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC president G. Parameshwar and other senior leaders of the party and clarified things. None has sought my resignation,” he said.

Complaint lodged

Ashok Kumar Jain, district president of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Shivaramegowda faction), lodged a complaint against Mr. Sait and demanded action under Section 354(C) of the Indian Penal Code. Mr. Jain expressed dissatisfaction with the police for not registering a FIR even eight hours after lodging the complaint.