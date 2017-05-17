Tank, polluted by oil spill, being rejuvenated

more-in

The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has taken up the work of rejuvenating the tank at Dodda Basavanahalli that was polluted following an oil spill from its terminal on the outskirts of Hassan city recently.

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) had issued a notice to the HPCL for alleged pollution of the tank, a patch of which caught fire last week. The KSPCB had issued the notice asking why action should not be taken under the Water Prevention and Control of Pollution Act, 1974. HPCL was given three days to respond.

K.V. Shivakumar, Environment Officer, told The Hindu, “The HPCL replied stating that the tank was polluted as tanker trucks, carrying fuels, were cleaned near it. The company held the owners of the tankers responsible. However, following the board’s instruction, the company cleared the silt in the tank and took measures to rejuvenate it.” The company has also planted saplings around the tank and taken steps to avoid the flow of water from the terminal into it.

“A storage tank has been set up to store storm water on campus. The terminal has been asked to ensure no tanker truck is washed outside campus,” the officer said.

Over 600 tankers are attached to the terminal. The drivers wash the tankers while fuel is changed. “If a tanker carrying diesel was asked to carry petrol, the driver has to wash it using kerosene. This was the reason why the high quantity of oil particles was found in the tank. From now on, truck drivers will wash their vehicles in the designated washing bay on campus. And, waste water will be treated and reused for gardening purposes,” the officer said.