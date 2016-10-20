The Finance Forum of T.A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) organised the second edition of its finance conclave, titled ‘Finomenal 2016’, and the TAPMI Bloomberg Olympiad last week.

A press release issued by the institute on Wednesday said the theme of Finomenal 2016 was ‘Risks, Reforms, Regulations’. The ‘TAPMI Bloomberg Olympiad’ event provided a platform to employ Bloomberg’s technological solutions to resolve managerial problems.

As many as 10 teams competed for the championship trophy. While teams from four management institutes made it through the first round, the final round tested the knowledge of the teams in using Bloomberg Terminals in asset allocation through technical analysis. TAPMI, which was among the runners-up last year, emerged the winners this year.

According to tradition, a special ‘Friday Nights Series’ was held, but unlike the previous years, the talk was hosted in the seminar hall instead of the finance lab, owing to the interest of a large number of students. Akshay Chinchalkar from Bloomberg, a market specialist in charts and technical analysis, spoke on the occasion. Two new events were introduced this year. ‘Investors Inc.’ was an inter-college event where students donned the hat of a wealth manager, advising their ‘clients’ on the aspects of asset allocation, security selection, and tax planning.

The event saw participation from 71 business schools from across India. The top four teams entered the presentation round, which judged the ability of the teams to design a portfolio that matched their client’s requirements and risk profile.

Summit simulation

‘Confluence’, a trade summit simulation, was an intra-college event that saw the participation of 28 teams. The event began with a unique treasure hunt round, with clues hidden in recent economic news. The top eight teams competed in a moderated debate that tested their knowledge in international trade, and their skills in negotiation, convincing others and communication.

Finomenal created a platform that brought together students from 12 colleges across the country, and 21 industry experts and practitioners from diverse fields of finance such as wealth management, fund management, banking, corporate finance and management consulting.

Besides the TAPMI Bloomberg Olympiad, there were two intellectually stimulating panel discussions, and 12 informative guest lectures which accounted to over 30 hours of interaction between guests and students at the finance conclave.

The Hindu Business Line was the media partner of the event, the release said.