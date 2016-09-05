Elaborate security arrangements are in place in and around the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) in the district following the hearing of Tamil Nadu government’s plea in Supreme Court, which sought the release of Cauvery waters from Karnataka, on Monday.

The Court had recently asked Karnataka government to consider releasing water to the neighbouring State to help the farmers on “live and let live” policy and had posted the hearing for Monday.

As chances of Monday’s order would prompt the farmers to hold protests, security arrangements have been made, senior police officials told The Hindu.

The Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF) has been providing security cover to the historical KRS reservoir and Brindavan Gardens on its downstream for the past several months. Besides the KSISF, additional civil police forces have been deployed near the KRS ahead of Monday’s hearing.

According to the police sources, the farmers may try to enter the reservoir area if the order comes against the State. Hence, the police department has already drafted a comprehensive security plan to prevent the rallies and agitations, the officials said.

“We are monitoring the situation. The senior officials have already visited the reservoir areas to supervise the arrangements,” a senior officer said.