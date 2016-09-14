Security has been tightened at the Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel in Mysuru.— PHOTO: M.A. SRIRAM

Some Kannada activists on Tuesday barged into the Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel on the foothills of the Chamundi where a Tamil film shooting was under way.

The film crew arrived here on Monday to shoot for Shivalinga .

The hotel rooms had been booked by the film crew for five days and booking had been done months ago, according to a representative from the hotel management.

Despite resistance from the hotel security, the activists managed to barge inside and allegedly tried to burn a black cloth at the reception counter demanding halting of the shooting.

Bid foiled

But their bid was foiled by the hotel staff. A police team reached the spot and detained a few of them. The film crew, however, stopped the shooting following the incident, according to a hotel staff. A team from Chamundi commando force had been stationed outside the hotel as a precautionary measure.