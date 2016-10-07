Since Chitradurga taluk is facing drought situation for the fourth year in a row, officers at the taluk-level should work on a war-footing to ensure proper supply of drinking water to people and fodder to animals, taluk panchayat president R. Venugopal has said.

Speaking at a Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) monthly review meeting here recently, he said that the situation is going to deteriorate in the coming months, so the officers should be prepared round-the-clock to provide proper facilities to the people in the taluk. “The officers concerned should stay at the headquarters and should not switch off their phones while attending to the problems of the people,” he added.

Disciplinary action

He also warned that disciplinary action would be initiated against those officers who fail to strictly adhere to the instructions of the higher authorities.

Expressing ire over the functioning of the officers of the rural drinking water supply and sanitation wing, taluk panchayat executive officer Satish Reddy said that letters would be written to the zilla panchayat chief executive officer, the deputy commissioner and the State government to initiate action against them if the officers failed to work systematically.

Mr. Satish Reddy said that the officers of this particular department have failed to discharge their duties even after repeated appeals. The people and farmers in the taluk are in deep trouble owing to the drought, but the officers are not ready to take the issue seriously.

Crops damaged

Taluk agriculture officer Venkatesh told the meeting that more than 80 per cent of the crops in the taluks were destroyed owing to scarcity of rainfall and survey of crop loss is in progress. “The officers of the department are personally visiting all villages in the taluk to assess crop loss to ensure that farmers get suitable compensation. The final report on crop loss would be submitted shortly,” he added.

He also said that last year the suicide of 15 farmers was reported in the taluk and after detailed investigation, it was found that only two farmers had committed suicide owing to crop loss and the remaining farmers had committed suicide owing to other reasons. “This year, four farmers have committed suicide in the taluk and investigation is on to establish the exact reason for the suicide. Suitable compensation would be given to the families of these farmers, if they have committed suicide owing to crop loss,” he added.

Taluk panchayat vice-president Shobha and taluk-level officers were present.