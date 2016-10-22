Senior Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former minister Basavaraj Horatti demanded the State government to take up the issue of sugarcane dues to the Karnataka growers from a Goa-based sugar mill.

Leading a protest organised by the party’s district unit here on Saturday, he said the Sanjivani Sahakari Sakkare Karkhane Limited in Tiska, Goa, had not made full payment to the growers from Karnataka for the year 2011. The Karnataka government should take up the matter with the Goa government.

Mr. Horatti submitted a memorandum to the district administration.

Speaking on the Mahadayi issue, he said the State government should take firm decision on seeking intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to evolve an out-of-court solution during the winter session of the legislature scheduled to be held in Belagavi from Nov.21.

Pointing at government’s apathy towards issues concerning north Karnataka region, he said the Siddaramaiah government should accord equal importance to Mahadayi row as the Cauvery dispute. He also urged the government to withdraw cases registered against students and farmers during Mahadayi protests.