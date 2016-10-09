Saibanna Borbanda, president of the Shashwata Neerawari Horata Samiti for Gurmitkal Assembly constituency, has said that he will visit villages to create awareness about the importance of filling up tanks.

Padayatra

He told presspersons on Saturday that he would also take out a padayatra urging the State government to implement irrigation projects for dry lands in the constituency.

Mr. Borbanda said that the constituency had the second highest number of tanks in the State at 246.

Migration

However, the people had been forced to migrate to big cities in search of job owing to crop losses as there weren’t enough irrigation projects.

He blamed the Congress and the former Union Minister and M. Mallikarjun Kharge for the backwardness of the constituency.

Mr. Borbanda said that agitations would continue until tanks were filled by drawing water from the Bhima, which was flowing just 40 km from Gurmitkal.