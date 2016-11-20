Saibanna Borbanda, founder of Shashwata Neerawari Horata Samiti of Gurmitkal Assembly Constituency, has urged the State government to take immediate steps to prevent agriculture fields in Yadgir district from submerging in the backwaters of the Sangambanda Balancing Reservoir in Maktal taluk of Mahabubnagar district of Telangana State.

Addressing press conference here recently, he said that lands located in Sanklapur, Cheleri, Edlur and Jaigram villages in district would be submerged in the backwater if officials of Telangana State stored 3.5 tmcft. of water in the reservoir. A few weeks ago, agriculture crops in 50 acres of land were damaged when officials stored just 1.5 tmcft. of water in the reservoir.

The samiti would launch agitations if demands were not fulfilled at the earliest, he warned.