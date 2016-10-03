National » Karnataka

KALABURAGI, October 3, 2016
Updated: October 3, 2016 05:36 IST

Tabla artist Sathalinga Desai Kallur

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Pandit Sathalinga Desai Kallur
Pandit Sathalinga Desai Kallur

Reputed tabla exponent Sathalinga Desai Kallur, who has had many performances both in India and abroad, is a rare breed of artist who has braved abject poverty and several other adversities in life to emerge as one of the most sought-after tabla artist.

Pandit Sathalinga Desai Kallur, who has the honour of being an “A Top” grade artist of All India Radio, is incidentally only the third tabla exponent in the State to have had the honour. The other two artists are Pandit Raghunath Nakod of Dharwad and Pandit Ravindra Yavagal of Bengaluru.

Pandit Sathalinga Desai Kallur, hailing from a family of musicians, spent hard days in his formative years, after shifting to Dharwad in his younger years to fine tune his skills in playing the tabla from the great masters of the art in Dharwad.

“After making Male Malleshwar Mutt in Dharwad as my home, I used to go on ‘Pankthi Bikshe’ seeking alms in the form of food and foodgrains to feed myself and the other poor students staying in the mutt to pursue education,” the maestro said.

These adversities did not diminish the yearning of Pandit Sathalinga Desai Kallur to fine tune the skills, which he learnt from his father Pandit Shankarappa Hugar.

Pandit Raghunath Nakod admitted this bright young boy from an obscure village, Desai Kallur in Afzalpur taluk in Kalaburagi district, as his disciple and for 15 long years, Shathalinga Desai learnt the nuances of tabla playing to became a maestro.

The uniqueness Sathalinga Desai Kallur’s family is that all his four brothers and their children are reputed exponents of the tabla and Hindustani vocal music.

Some of them are working as music teachers in government schools and colleges in Kalaburagi district.

Pandit Sathalingha Desai Kallur’s elder son Male Malleshwar, who is pursuing his pre-university in Dharwad, is a tabla artist and expert Hindustani vocalist and fluently plays the “Sundari”, a musical equipment; his daughter Bhagyashri, who is also studying pre-university at Dharwad, is a flautist and well versed in playing the violin and the tabla.

Pandit Sathalingha Desai Kallur has performed in Paris, France, 16 times and visited Switzerland and Belgium to give solo performances as well as an accompanying artist.

At present, he is working as a senior artist in AIR Kalaburagi.

More In: Karnataka | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Revenues dry up as Cauvery row dims Tamil films

Will Karnataka relax its Cauvery resolution?

Five-day festival to mark Kanaka Jayanti

Car designer Dilip Chhabria inspires Manipal varsity students

The young and the old come together to run

Tributes to Gandhi, Shastri

Chitradurga CMC told to clear encroachments

Architecture student wins national award

Engagements

‘Fight for justice in Cauvery dispute will continue’


Bengaluru

Surge pricing issue crops up again

Former JD(S) member held on the charge of attacking tahsildar

Authorities recover land worth Rs. 648 crore

Teachers’ qualifications may be up in public domain

History-sheeter hacked to death

Government considers hiring new counsel

Will the resolution be relaxed to protect standing crops?

Reviving ‘Cauvery Family’ to initiate dialogue between farmers

VIMS doctor’s registration suspended

Mangaluru

PM asked to launch campaign against alcohol consumption

‘Norms should be followed for sand extraction in CRZ areas’

Special summary revision of electoral roll begins

‘Phone-in programme has helped solve problems’

BSNL to set up mobile towers in Sullia, Puttur


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Karnataka

Revenues dry up as Cauvery row dims Tamil films

Exhibitors in Karnataka have lost Rs 20 cr in the past month since Tamil films went off the screens »