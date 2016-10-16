Peter Machado, Bishop of Belagavi, stressed on the need to be humble and modest in social and religious life.

In his keynote address at the one-day symposium organised in honour of late Fr.Francis Mojet, a French missionary and littérateur, who spent his life serving the people of nation and breathed his last at Harmony Institute near Sulga village of Belagavi taluk, he said that the elements of 'pride' and 'ego' were hurdles towards becoming a compassionate and merciful individual.

According to a press release, Dr. Peter, who unveiled the bust of Fr.Mojet at the entrance of the institute, said: “One cannot be merciful and compassionate by carrying pride and ego in heart. One has to be humble to carry these great human virtues. Fr.Mojet came to India in the early fifties under adverse conditions and with great humility served the poor and marginalised.”

He called upon the Fransalian priests to propagate the values and messages of the missionary. Fr. Mojet himself was always dedicated to his mission. Although orthodox in approach, he was progressive and worked for the progress of the people, particularly those belonging to the lower strata.

Provincial of the Fransalian father Vincent Lourduswamy also spoke and stressed on inculcating good virtues while serving God.

On the occasion, a documentary highlighting the life and work of Fr. Mojet was screened. Head of the institute Santan Gama and other priests spoke.