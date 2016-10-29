Sri Madhwa Vadiraja Institute of Technology and Management (SMVITM) will organise a State-level student symposium and project exhibition on Industrial Internet of Things, titled ‘IIOT - 2K16’, on its premises at Bantakal in Udupi district on November 4.

A press release issued by the institute said Internet of Things (IoT) is a trending technology that has made its presence felt in daily life. It is projected that nearly 50 billion devices will be connected to the Internet by the end of 2020. When a plethora of devices are connected to the Internet, huge challenges will be thrown at technical community in the form of interoperability, data security and privacy. It is to address these issues that the symposium is being organised.

Rajashekar V. Maiya, Associate Vice-President and head, Finacle, Infosys Ltd., and Venkat Kumar Sivaramamurthy of Innovation Labs, Kotak Bank, Bengaluru, will deliver the keynote lectures.

Radhakrishna S. Aithal, director of the International Centre for Applied Science, Manipal University, will be the chief guest at the valedictory function, which will be held on the same evening, the release said.