Members of the South Western Railway Promotee Officers’ Association (SWRPOA) on Friday wore black badges to work, as a mark of protest against the withdrawal of the priority extended to promotee assistant-scale officers in ad-hoc promotion to the senior scale.

There are about 4,000 promotee officers in Mysuru division, including 50 in the Mysuru office. The association, in a press release here, said the Railway Board had denied a facility the employees deserve.

The association said the plight of Group ‘B’ officers and the diminishing charm of the service itself warrants continuance of the priority. Only after languishing in Group ‘B’ for more than 15 years do the officers get promoted to Group ‘A’. In fact, many retire as Group ‘B’ employees, the note said.

Given the lack of vertical growth, unattractive financial and other benefits, the number of Group ‘C’ employees opting for Group ‘B’ service has been proving to be insufficient, the association said.