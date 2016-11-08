Pranavanand Swami of the Sharanabasaveshwar Mutt in Aremallapur in Haveri at his wedding with Mira in Kalaburagi on Monday.— Photo: Arun Kulkarni

Pranavanand Swami of Sharanabasaveshwar Mutt in Aremallapur of Haveri district renounced sanyasa and tied the nuptial knot at the Sharanabasaveshwar Temple here on Monday.

Sharanabasappa Appa, the peetathipathi of the Sharana Basaveshwara Samsthan, and Pramod Muthalik, Sri Rama Sene chief, and a host of religious heads from various mutts witnessed the wedding conducted as per Hindu rituals.

Pranavananda Swami, who is from Kerala, married Mira, who is also from the same State.

Cases

The swami had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly election and made an unsuccessful bid to commit suicide.

He is an accused in 28 cases. He became a swami after his ‘lingadeeksha’ at Chitradurga.

Ms. Mira is a final year M. Com student who is also pursuing a chartered accountancy course. She is said to have come into contact with the swami, when she attended programmes attended by him.

Later, this relationship blossomed into a love affair. Ms. Mira said that she had the consent of her parents.

The swami told presspersons, “I have decided to follow the footsteps of the peetathipathi of the Sharanabasaveshwar Samsthan.”