A nine-day swachh campaign is being organised across the Mysuru division of South Western Railway from September 17 to 25 on the instructions of the Minister for Railways.

Focus will be on cleaning drinking water booths, cleaning of drains, checking adequacy of dustbins, garbage disposal mechanism, cleaning campaigns in association with NGOs and other social groups, and interaction with the media on steps taken for achieving lasting improvement. Senior officers will personally supervise the campaign, a release said.

Atul Gupta, Divisional Railway Manager, South Western Railway, Mysuru division, urged rail users to cooperate in maintaining high- level sanitation on the premises and on trains. He said those found littering will be penalised.