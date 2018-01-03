Karnataka

Swacch Bharat: Central team visits Kolar district hospital

Members of the Central Kayakalp Award committee under Swacch Bharat Mission visited the Sri Narasimha Raja (SNR) District Hospital to inspect the facilities, services and hygiene conditions in the hospital.

A team of three from the Health Department collected information from the district surgeon Dr. Shivakumar. He briefed the team about the maintenance of ambulances, hygiene in side and in the premises of the hospital.

Under the scheme, two hospitals in the State will be given awards for good services and maintaining hygiene. The team will send a report to the Centre recommending awards.

