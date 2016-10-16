Shobha Karandlaje, MP, said here recently that a proper survey should be carried out to identify differently abled persons in the district.

She was speaking after inaugurating a mega camp for distributing assistive aids to differently abled persons organized by the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, District Administration and district unit of Indian Red Cross Society, here.

A total of 321 persons in the district with different kinds of disabilities were provided with 523 aids and assistive devices manufactured and distributed by the AILMCO estimated to cost Rs. 30.72 lakh under the Assistance for Disabled Persons (APID) scheme of Union government on the occasion. These beneficiaries had been identified during the assessment camps conducted from December 16 to 18, 2015, here.

The aids and assistive devices distributed included 46 tricycles, 35 wheelchairs, 32 crutches, 42 walking sticks, one chair for an orthopaedically imparted person, 13 Braille canes, seven Braille kits and 236 behind-the-ear digital hearing aids. As many as 29 beneficiaries were provided with Prosthesis and Orthosis rehabilitation aids on the occasion.

Ms. Karandlaje said it had been estimated that there were about 10,000 differently abled persons in the district. But so far there has been no scientific survey done to done to exactly identify the number of differently abled persons.

It was essential that government departments gave good publicity to the facilities available to the differently abled persons. Many a time, people with disabilities in the rural areas were unaware of the government facilities.

The gram panchayats should be roped in so that they disseminate information about these facilities. Pamphlets about facilities for the differently abled persons should be printed and distributed in all villages. She would soon hold a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of zilla panchayat in this regard.

The Union government had recognised the differently abled persons as an integral part of human resource. It was committed to empowerment of persons with disabilities, Ms. Karandlaje said.

Umesh, chairman of district unit of Indian Red Cross Society, welcomed the gathering.

Meenakshi Bannanje, president of the Udupi City Municipal Council, presided over the function. Ashok P. of ALIMCO delivered the introductory remarks.

Dinakar Babu, president of the Udupi Zilla Panchayat, Gitanjali Suvarna, Zilla Panchayat member, were also present.