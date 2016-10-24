The Agriculture Department will conduct a survey in Kolar taluk to assess crop loss due to drought situation. Farmers need to submit the required documents and proofs to the authorities concerned during their visits to the fields. This will help the department to prepare a list in order to provide compensation to those who suffered crop loss, a release said. This is applicable to rain-fed crops, the release added.
