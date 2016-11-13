National » Karnataka

Yadgir, November 13, 2016
Updated: November 13, 2016 05:35 IST

Surpur ‘royal’ family member passes away

Bahari Bahadur Raja Venkatappa Naik
Bahari Bahadur Raja Venkatappa Naik, a member of the erstwhile royal family of Surpur Samsthan, who died on Friday following a heart attack, was cremated in Surpur on Saturday.

He was 75 and is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

He was born in the erstwhile royal family of Raja Venkatappa Naik IV, who ruled Surpur Samsthan between 1853 and 1858.

His father Raja Pidda Naik was an MLA for Surpur Assembly constituency.

Bhaskar Rao Mudbool, historian and lawyer, said that Naik was pro-people.

“He never missed any opportunity to help people as a member of the royal family,” he added. Raja Venkatappa Naik, and Guru Patil, legislators; and Raja Venugopal Naik, Narasihma Naik, and Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, former Ministers, were among those who present at the funeral.

