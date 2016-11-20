Rajeev Suri, president and CEO of Nokia, who was visiting his alma mater, Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), after 27 years, went down memory lane and remembered the fun and mischief during his four-year stay here as a student pursuing B.E. in Electronics and Communications (1989 batch).

Mr. Suri recalled that though born in India, he did his schooling in Kuwait. When he joined here for his B.E. course, he was nervous. “My father, who intended to stay in Manipal for just three days, decided to stay on for two weeks seeing my nervousness,” he said.

He said that it took three months for him to adjust here. He was earlier an introvert.

“But here I was staying with 16 roommates in Block D-16A hostel. All of them had come from different places. It was here I learnt to appreciate diversity. Once I settled as a student, I did not feel like going home (during vacations). There is now anti-globalisation feeling in some countries. But valuing diversity is essential,” he said.

Mr. Suri said that as a student, he remembered having gone to the temples in Udupi, the Venugopal Temple in Manipal, Sunset Point (now called End Point) and the Malpe beach. “I remember some restaurants, where we used go to eat as students,” he said.

Mr. Suri said that youngsters should understand that they were life-long learners.

“Even though I am CEO now, I learn so much from other people. Diversity, gender balance and integrity should be given priority. Choose curiosity over clarity. Choose conviction. Go by your gut feeling,” he said.

He said that he looked upon himself as a global citizen. Though he had lived in seven to eight countries, his heart was still in India, he said.

He said that whenever he met Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft and another alumnus of MIT, they both discussed about their college days spent here.

“We might have played cricket here in our student days. Mr. Nadella is a great friend,” he said.

