While the scenario for the hospitality sector is gloomy, there is the the proverbial cloud with a silver lining as the hotels in Mysuru have reported a surge in bookings for the last three days of the Dasara festivities.

“Nearly 90 per cent of the rooms have been booked for October 7 and 8 ... while there is 100 per cent occupancy for the last two days (October 10 and 11,” according to the Hotel Owners’ Association. But this will not help make good the loss sustained during September until the tourist flow continues unabated.