The district administration has paid off the arrears of farmers, who had supplied sugarcane to the Bidar Sahakari Sakkare Karakhane, by selling seized sugar online, at prices above the market ones.

Officers got an optimum price of Rs. 3,495 per quintal of sugar and paid off a part of the fair and remunerative price of Rs. 2,321 per tonne. Officers were also able to pay for the cutting and transportation, labour and other costs. While the factory had paid a major portion of the price to farmers, the rest was due. Logistics and other charges had been unpaid.

A State-wide agitation by farmers’ groups forced the government to take over the unsold sugar stocks and pay arrears after selling them.

Acting on government orders, officials in Bidar had seized around 48,000 quintals of sugar from the factory for delaying payments to farmers. Officers sold the sugar in three lots of 10,000, 700 and 37,000 quintals over a period of six months. The last lot was bought by government agencies over NCDEX, for distribution through the public distribution system.

Officers of the Food and Civil Supplies Department have deposited Rs. 11.87 crore in the accounts of 5,153 farmers three days ago. “We got the best price of Rs. 3,495, which is more than what we could get in the local market as we used the NCDEX platform,” said Anurag Tewari, Deputy Commissioner.

“I have reasons to believe Bidar isthe only district to have sold sugar on NCDEX. We are also the first district to pay off all arrears of farmers who supplied sugarcane to cooperative factories,” he said.

He said that he had advised officers to follow this route for all similar transactions in future. The district administration had used the NCDEX platforms to sell sugar and pay off cane suppliers’ dues in September.