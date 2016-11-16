The Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) has questioned the demonetisation exercise to curb black money and described it as a futile endeavour. SUCI activists, who staged a protest here on Tuesday, said none of the big fishes with black money have been affected by demonetisation. The commoners and the honest tax-paying citizens are among the worst hit , they said. They said similar demonetisation initiatives were taken up in 1946 and 1978 but they were not successful in curbing black money. Individuals with unaccounted for money would have invested them on land, gold and other avenues and rarely hold on to cash and hence the move was affecting the poor and the middle class, they said. “Which political or business big wig is standing in a queue in front of banks and ATMs ...?” questioned SUCI activists. Daily wagers are under stress owing to non-payment of wages in the absence of adequate currency notes. “The situation is grave in rural areas where banking network and penetration is low,” they added.