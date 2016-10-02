Basavaraj Rayaraddi, Minister for Higher Education and district in-charge, has instructed officials of the Revenue, Agriculture and Horticulture departments to undertake a joint survey to assess the crop loss due to the failure of monsoon during the kharif season and submit a report by the month-end.

Presiding over a meeting here on Saturday, he wanted the officials to take steps to tide over a possible drinking water shortage by preparing an action plan.

“The State government has declared Yelburga and Gangavati as drought hit and as per a preliminary estimate by the Agriculture Department, around 70 per cent of the kharif crop had been affected. Another round of review will be held on November 1. By then, the officials should jointly inspect the fields and submit a report. It will be sent to the government seeking funds for payment of compensation,” he said.

The meeting was informed that during the kharif season, sowing had exceeded the target of 2.06 lakh hectares (ha). The rainfall recorded was around 376 mm against the normal of 451 mm. The district recorded deficient rainfall during August and September resulting in loss of standing crops on 1.44 lakh ha. Mr. Rayaraddi instructed the Agriculture Department to guide farmers on the cropping pattern and directed Deputy Commissioner M. Kanagavalli to forward a proposal urging the government to declare Koppal and Kushtagi taluks as drought hit.

The Minister also wanted the district administration to work out the extent of premium to be paid towards crop insurance for rabi by the government on behalf of farmers, in the wake of the losses suffered during the kharif season. He promised to prevail upon the government to consider the proposal as a “special case”.

Karadi Sanganna, MP, Raghavendra Hitnal and Doddanagouda Patil, both legislators, were present.