National » Karnataka

BENGALURU, September 28, 2016
Updated: September 28, 2016 13:07 IST

Subhash Chandra Khuntia is new Chief Secretary of Karnataka

  • Special Correspondent
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Subhash Chandra Khuntia
Subhash Chandra Khuntia
TOPICS

India

Karnataka


Karnataka

Bangalore

Senior IAS officer Subhash Chandra Khuntia has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary to the Government of Karnataka. He will take charge from October 1.

The State government on Wednesday issued an order appointing Mr. Khuntia as the Chief Secretary. He will succeed Arvind Jadhav, who is retiring on Friday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chose Mr. Khuntia, known as an upright IAS officer, to head the State bureaucracy. He has worked in the State earlier. Though Upendra Tripathy is the senior most IAS officer in the State, the fact that he is set to retire next month forced the Chief Minister to overlook him for the post.

The names of Additional Chief Secretaries Ratna Prabha and S.K. Pattanayak were also doing the rounds. While Ms. Ratna Prabha and Mr. Khuntia are from the 1981 IAS batch, Mr. Pattanayak is a year junior.

Mr. Siddaramaiah appointed Mr. Khuntia for the post looking at his past records, sources in the State Secretariat said.

More In: Karnataka | National | Bengaluru
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Subhash Chandra Khuntia is new Chief Secretary of Karnataka

Cauvery row: Karnataka decision to follow Cabinet meeting

When judges say release water, it does not become law: Siddaramaiah

Kumaraswamy must face trial in land case: SC

Former SC judges say resolution is ill-advised

With trucks stranded, losses pile up for T.N. industries

Refurbished rangmandir ready for inauguration

Revenue Department clears encroachments on 40 acres of land

Yadgir farmers are a disappointed lot

Schoolboy complains of stomach ache, dies


Bengaluru

Cauvery row: Karnataka decision to follow Cabinet meeting

Congress announces mayoral candidate hours before the poll

Eight startups to get funding from State government to boost tourism

Subhash Chandra Khuntia is new Chief Secretary of Karnataka

Congress to announce mayor candidate today

Government keen on protecting artistes’ interests: Umashree

Mega launchers for ISRO soon

KSPCB questions gas plant proposal to let waste into Yelahanka lake

Double murder: Police question neighbours, relatives

Mangaluru

‘Benefits of welfare schemes should reach more people’

Mangaluru-bound private bus overturns, many injured

Teachers shower motherly affection on children

Govt. to ask private firms to sponsor sportspersons: Minister

‘Renovation of Ravindra Kala Bhavan after a week’


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Karnataka

H.D. Kumaraswamy

Kumaraswamy must face trial in land case: SC

Karnataka HC order quashing criminal proceeding against former chief minister set aside »