German Treffpunkt, Hubballi, in association with German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), Bengaluru, has organised free seminars in Hubballi and Dharwad on Tuesday and Wednesday for those interested in studying in Germany. The free seminar will be held on Tuesday at SDM College of Engineering in Dharwad at 9.30 a.m. and at KLE Technological University (BVB College), BT Auditorium, Hubballi, at 4 p.m. Another free seminar will be held on Wednesday at KLE Institute of Technology, Hubballi, at noon. For details contact Vijayalakshmi Holennavar (9243201256) or Vidya Nadiger (9945561803), or email: germantreffpunkt@gmail.com.
Updated: October 4, 2016 05:37 IST
Studying in Germany
