In the midst of the legal battle in the Supreme Court, a ‘study tour’, organised by the State government, of the Cauvery basin and sub-basins beginning Sunday highlighted the severity of the situation.

The tour began with the Hemavati River, a sub-basin of the Cauvery, which caters to Mandya, Hassan, and Tumakuru districts. “The dam has 7 tmcft of water, four of which are dead storage, against the 37 tmcft capacity this time,” said K. Balakrishna, chief engineer, Hemavati canal zone.

“Usually, one-third of the water is let into the KRS. This year, so far, 16 tmcft has been released from the river,” he said.

In Yegachi dam in Belur too, officials say water levels have reached one of the lowest since its establishment in 2004. Deficient rainfall in the primary catchment areas of Chikkamagaluru and Mudigere have been termed as the primary reason.

“The capacity of the dam is 3.603 tmcft, but we are left with only 1.25 tmcft, excluding the dead storage. We require 0.37 tmcft to cater to drinking water needs of Belur, Chikkamagaluru, and fluoride-affected areas in Arsikere. So we will not be able to release any water for irrigation purposes to 37,000 acres like we do between September and February,” said P. Rangaswamy, AEE, Yagachi dam sub-division.

Farmers, who spoke to reporters, complained of the lack of adequate rainfall having adverse effects on irrigation activities. Vijaykumar (55) said he expected no yield this year, pointing to his three-acre farm in Kittadakuppe of Gubbi taluk, where crops of ragi and avarekal have grown only up to the ankle level since they were sown.

“Last year, I got five quintals of ragi. This year, I spent Rs. 4,000 to cultivate two acres, but I won’t get a single rupee back. I would go do some coolie work, but I have to look after my three cows. There is neither fodder for them, nor food for us,” he said.

Others had similar stories to tell. Shrinivas, an arecanut grower, said he is entirely dependent on water from four borewells for his 10-acre farm, two of which have dried up. The tour will continue to the Harangi and KRS reservoir areas on Monday.