Mysore Amity Round Table 156 (MART 156), one of the Mysuru chapters of Round Table India, recently conducted activities here as a part of the ongoing Round Table India week celebrations.On November 9, MART 156 donated 12 artificial limbs to underprivileged persons residing in and around Mysuru.

Mart 156 also planted 20 saplings to highlight the importance of green surrounding and installed a dustbin at Koorgaali Government School. On November 10, it donated sanitary supplies to Mother Teresa Home for Destitute here. They also donated six sports kits to students with visual disabilties of the Government School for the Blind. These students are participating in the upcoming National Sports Meets for the Blind in Delhi, a press release said here.

On November 11, MART 156 organised a trip to the GRS Fantasy Park for 48 children from Government Blind School as a prelude to Children’s Day. Some of them experienced a water theme park for the first time and were overjoyed, the release said.