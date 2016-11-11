Students of the Department of Management Studies, JSS Science and Technology University, were among 130 young minds selected to participate in the third edition of the National Leadership Camp, which is a national annual event of Yi at Lonavala, Maharashtra.

They won accolades at the camp and came home winners in a few events organised at the camp. According to a press release, they were the only team from Karnataka at the camp.

The camp helped the students fuel their leadership aspirations and broaden their vision of life. Shivasharana, a final year MBA student, won the award for best video clip on nation building, while Vaishak Ravindran was chosen as one of the five best leaders at the camp.

— Special Correspondent