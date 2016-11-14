Umesh Bakkammanavar, Block Education Officer, has asked students to show interest in learning basic sciences and tap the career potential in the field of scientific research and development.

Inaugurating a taluk-level science exhibition here on Sunday, he said that the students should aim at becoming scientists and venture into the field of research and development in science, technology, agriculture, and environment.

People’s problems

“These sectors deal with resolving the issues and problems haunting the world. Engaging in research and development will ensure good career options and give you name and fame,” he said.

Resource person Shekhar Bhajantri spoke about the career opportunities in the field of science and technology and how to face competitive examinations. He pointed out that after class 10, nearly 80 per cent of students opt for science in Andhra Pradesh, while this was a meagre 5 per cent in Karnataka. Efforts should be made to sensitise students about the importance of learning science and its career benefits. More students should be encouraged to go for science after class 10, he said.

Nearly 100 students from schools in Hubballi urban education block exhibited their models.