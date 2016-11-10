Students of Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College took out a protest in Bidar on Wednesday accusing vested interests were trying to discredit their institution as a centre for drug trafficking.

They walked to the office of the Deputy Commissioner and submitted a memorandum urging the police to speed up investigation into the suicide of Sachin Kumar, a student who committed suicide recently. The incident is being linked, without any grounds, to drug mafia, substance abuse among students, and even ragging, the students said. Describing the charges as baseless, the students said this was an attempt to politicise the issue and defame the college.