In one voice:Students of Jawaharlal Nehru National College of Engineering protesting in front of the college against irregularities in evaluation, in Shivamogga on Friday.— Photo: VAIDYA

Students pursuing the B.E. course at Jawaharlal Nehru National College of Engineering in the city staged a protest, under the aegis of National Students Union of India (NSUI), on Friday condemning the alleged lapses in Visvesvaraya Technological University’s (VTU) evaluation system.

Addressing the protest meet, K. Chethan, secretary, NSUI State unit, said that of around four lakh students who had appeared for examinations for even semesters of B.E. course conducted by VTU in June and July, more than two lakh had opted for a re-evaluation of their answer scripts and for re-totalling of marks. Most of these students secured substantially higher marks after the re-evaluation, he said.

Deliberate errors

Mr. Chethan said that the fee collected from the students for re-evaluation and re-totalling has become a major source of income for VTU. According to sources, in 2013-14, the VTU had earned Rs 26.29 crore through re-evaluation and re-totalling fees. Large scale errors in the evaluation process had created suspicion among the students that errors were being committed deliberately to collect fees from the students for re-evaluation, he said.

Probe sought

Addressing the protest meet, Srijith D.L., president, NSUI district unit, said that the errors committed in awarding marks and in totalling has put the credibility of the evaluation process at stake. He urged Governor Vajubhai Vala, who is also the Chancellor of the university, to order for a probe into the discrepancies in the evaluation system.

Balaji H.S. and Pramod, functionaries of NSUI, took part in the protest.

Another protest

Activists from Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad also staged a separate protest at the campus later, demanding that the VTU authorities revamp the evaluation system. They also demanded stern action against those responsible for errors in the evaluation.