“But for the Vidyasiri scheme, we would not have been able to pursue higher education. We thank the State government for extending a helping hand by giving Rs. 15,000 a year to students from economically weaker sections. We also appeal to the government to announce a scheme to extend financial help to purchase textbooks.”

This was the opinion of a group of students who interacted with Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayaraddi at the Jana Mana programme held here on Friday. Those studying in government schools requested the minister to ensure provision of milk under Ksheera Bhagya on six days a week, instead of three. “We cannot even dream of drinking milk because of our poor economic background. If milk is supplied on six days, with a couple of biscuits/eggs/bananas, it would be more helpful in increasing the nutritional level among students,” they said. In reply, Mr. Rayaraddi said he would take up the issue with the Chief Minister.

Another group of children sought a scheme for providing shoes and socks to aided schools too. The Minister said this would be possible only if the Centre extends a helping hand.

Beneficiaries of Krishi Bhagya expressed satisfaction with the scheme and said it not only helps recharge the groundwater table but also enables farmers to adopt improved farm techniques with the help of farm machineries provided to them on rent.

The beneficiaries of Manasvini underlined the need for enhancing the pension from Rs. 500 to Rs. 1000, while members of the milk producers’ union wanted the incentive to be increased by one rupee.