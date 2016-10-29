Students and youths under the age of 30 who have innovative ideas to make the twin cities ‘smart’ now have an opportunity to pitch them and get the initial funding required for their projects.

Their ideas have been invited under the Leaders Accelerating Development (LEAD) programme of the city-based Deshpande Foundation, which is promoting social entrepreneurship experiments in the region. Under the LEAD programme’s ‘Make my city Smart – smart solutions for smart city’, youngsters can provide smart, innovative solutions to the local community. Those whose ideas are chosen will get mentorship and operational/financial assistance from LEAD. And the best executed ideas and leaders will also get an opportunity to be a part of the Yuva Summit, an international youth conference slated to be held in the last week of next January.

In a release, the foundation said that students pursuing degree/diploma/engineering courses and those under 30 can participate in the competition. The last date for registration is November 15.

The participants should submit their ideas at the portal http://www.leadcampus.org/leadershipchallenge/. The 30 best ideas will be shortisted and get funding for execution. During the implementation of the project, participants will also have an opportunity to request for mentors to take their projects forward. For details, call 99000 35214 or 99000 53763.