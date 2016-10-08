Students of the Government Degree College for Women in Raichur have demanded that the State government construct a new building for their college.

Organised under the banner of All India Mahila Samskritik Sanghatan (AIMSS), the students took out a protest march from their college premises to the office of the Deputy Commissioner raising slogans and displaying placards.

The agitating students alleged that their college was presently running in an old and crumbling building built around 45 years ago, on a temporary basis for the last three years.

“The Government First Grade Degree College (coeducation) vacated the building as it was unfit to run a college. But our college is still operating in the same building. The building doesn’t have sufficient classrooms. There is no minimum civic amenities such as toilets and drinking water facility,” a student said.

The students opposed the proposal of building a new structure on the outskirts of the city. “The district administration should find a suitable place within the city limits so that the girl students don’t face any difficulties,” another student said. They also demanded to start B.Sc and other courses in the college from the next academic year. A memorandum was submitted to the office of the Deputy Commissioner.