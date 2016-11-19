People waiting outside State Bank of India in Vijayapura on Friday found some relief.— Photo: Rajendra Singh Hajeri

While demonetisation has compelled people to stand in long queues for hours on end, some people who could not see their agony came forward to do their bit in easing their problem.

One such novel task was taken up by standard IX and X students of Secab High School here who contributed money for offering juice free to people who were standing outside the State Bank of India.

About 30 students were seen carrying juice in a van and distributing it among those waiting in front of banks here on Friday.

“For a few days we have been noticing people standing in queues for hours with many not even carrying a water bottle and there is no facility at the banks to quench their thirst. Thus, we decided to offer some juice by pooling money,” said Ejaz Ahmed, a standard X student.

He said that before going ahead with the plan, the students consulted the school authorities who gave approval to their proposal without any hesitation.

He said that each student contributed between Rs. 50 and Rs. 100 based on their ability and no one was forced to part with their money.

The students also took care that no one threw plastic containers after drinking juice on the street. The students collected them in the carton box to prevent the area from being littered.

Meanwhile, those standing in queues after accepting the juice expressed gratefulness to the students for reducing their trouble to a little extent.