The first batch of IIT-Dharwad was a tad disappointed as they missed an opportunity to interact with Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others on the transit campus.

It had been planned to have an interaction programme and the 120 students were eagerly waiting for this chance. However, Mr. Javadekar who arrived at the venue more than two hours behind schedule was disappointed when he saw the small number of students. He said he wished to interact with a larger crowd and left the venue.

Later, at the inauguration ceremony where more number of students, including those from different schools and colleges, had gathered, Mr. Javadekar announced cancelling the interaction session owing to shortage of time. He, however, told the students that he would visit the IIT transit campus in the near future and spend more time with students.