A 15-year-old boy, who was studying in Class IX, died on the spot and two other students were injured when an autorickshaw in which they were travelling collided with a lorry at place between Ramsamudra and Mailapur village in Yadgir taluk on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified Mallikarjun Balaraj of Hosalli (R) village. The injured Nagamma and Mallikarjun were shifted to the government hospital in Yadgir. The condition of the inured is said to be stable.

The accident occurred when the lorry carrying flyash from Shaktinagar to Wadi collided with the autorickshaw, Yadgir Rural police, who rushed to the spot, said.

The victim and the injured were students of the government high school in Ramsamudra village and they were all returning home when the incident occurred.