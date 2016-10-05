A college student has committed suicide by hanging from a tree in the forest in Sharavathi river backwater region near Tumari village on Wednesday.

The police have given the name of the deceased as Sushmitha (20), a second year BA student of Indira Gandhi Government First Grade College for Women in Sagar. She is the daughter of Ravindra, an agricultural labourer from Hollageri village in Sagar taluk.

Based on the complaint filed by Ravindra, the Kargal police have registered a case. They are investigating the reason behind her suicide.