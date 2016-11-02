Minister for Women and Child Welfare and Kannada and Culture Umashree has urged people to work hard to protect and develop Kannada and its rich cultural traditions.

She was addressing a public meeting organised to mark the 61st Rajyotsava, at the District Police Grounds here on Tuesday.

“Karnataka is not just a State with a specific geographical area, but it has a culture and a tradition of collectiveness. The State has rich cultural traditions with diverse practices. It is known for the peaceful coexistence among the different communities under a single identity of Kannadiga. We need to protect this tradition,” she said.

She recalled the historic struggle and sacrifices made for the unification of the State and urged the people to protect and develop this hard-earned unified State. She expressed concerns over degenerating values in society and stressed the need for education among the younger generations.

The Minister earlier received a guard of honour and unfurled the tricolour. A colourful procession with different performing cultural troupes was taken out from Karnataka Sangha through the major streets of the city to the District Police grounds.

MLC N.S. Boseraju, Raichur City Municipal Council president P. Hemalatha, Deputy Commissioner S. Sasikanth Senthil, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer M. Kurma Rao and Superintendent of Police Chetan Singh Rathod were present.