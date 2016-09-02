The All-India strike call given by central trade unions evoked a good response in Kolar and Chickballapur districts on Friday. A peaceful bandh was observed in both the districts.

Private and KSRTC buses as well as autos remained off the roads causing inconvenience to the people. A holiday was declared for schools and colleges as a precautionary measures.

Post office and banks also downed their shutters. The functionaries of trade unions went in groups to the State government offices and raised slogans. They appealed to close the offices following which the staff came out and offices were closed.

Members of CITU, anagnawadi workers unions, auto drivers’ unions and other agitating trade unions conducted road blockade at various places disrupting the movement of vehicles. They were seen arguing with vehicle riders and police, who later dispersed the protesters paving way for vehicles to move.

Shops remained closed since grocery shops owners declared support to bandh condemning allowing FDI in retail sector.

Busy roads and bus stands wore deserted look in many places. However, activities were witnessed at flower market in Kolar in view of Gowri-Ganesh festival.