The all-India strike called by the Joint Committee of Trade Unions on Friday — the beginning of an extended weekend, with Monday being a holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi — appears to have put the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in a bind.

Ahead of the festival, thousands of people, particularly in Bengaluru, head to their native place. Since the festival is on Monday, majority of people are expected to travel on Friday itself. KSRTC services are most likely to be affected on Friday as the Joint Committee of Trade Unions of Road Transport Corporations has decided to participate in the strike. As a result, bus services would not be available between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

There should not be much of a problem to operate long-distance night service buses on Friday, said KSRTC general manager (Operations) K.S. Vishwanath. For these services, passengers would have reserved tickets in advance and the corporation would be in a position to operate buses. What worries the corporation is operation of services within a radius of about 200 km from Bengaluru, to places such as Shivamogga, Dharmasthala, Hassan, Chitradurga, Hosadurga, and Davangere. Passengers would rush to bus terminals at the last moment without any reservation and KSRTC would have an onerous task to provide buses as per the demand.

As such, the KSRTC has decided to summon buses from neighbouring divisions of Bengaluru, including Kolar, Chickballapur and Ramanagaram, to cope with expected demand, according to Mr. Vishwanath.