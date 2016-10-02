The efforts initiated by the the Water Resources Department to augment the water storage capacity of three ancient tanks in the district— Babaleshwar, Mamadapur and Begum Talab— are now yielding good results.

Work was initiated last summer in the three tanks under the ambitious tank-filling project of the State government. Under the project, the tanks were not just filled by drawing water from the Krishna river, but first, the storing capacity was augmented by removing the accumulated silt.

Officials of the Krishna Bhagya Jal Nigam Ltd., who are monitoring the project, said, “Since the silt is rich in minerals, we asked the farmers to collect the silt for free. This proved advantageous for us as farmers kept collecting the huge quantity of silt that would be dredged from the tanks and transported it to their fields,” sources said.

The dredging work that commenced this summer, helped the department to remove enormous quantity of silt which increased the storing capacity of the tanks.

Mentioning about Mamadapur tank, officials said that before dredging, the tank’s storing capacity was 90 million cubic feet. However, post dredging, the capacity has increased to to 91.93 mcft. Similarly, the capacity of Babaleshwar, which was 6.7 mcft, was augmented to 8.4 mcft. The storage capacity of Begum Talab has also increased after dredging works. The tank’s storage capacity has increased from 43 mcft to a significant 57.40 mcft.

“All the three tanks have already started receiving water from the Krishna river under the tank-filling project. While Begum Talab has already filled to the brim, the remaining two tanks will attain their maximum level shortly. These tanks would help in increasing the groundwater level and support the ecosystem and restore biodiversity. In acute summer, the tank water could be used for drinking purposes also,” sources said.

